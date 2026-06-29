Lone Pine planted

Students at Tanjil South Primary School are helping preserve Australia's wartime history with the planting of a Lone Pine seedling as part of the "100 Lone Pines Project".

The Nationals Member for Eastern Victoria Melina Bath joined Tanjil South Primary School principal Jason Horton and students to plant the commemorative tree which traces its origins to a single Lone Pine that survived the Gallipoli campaign in 1915.

Ms Bath said the project, led by Dr John Basarin from the Friends of Gallipoli organisation, aims to plant 100 descendant Lone Pines across Victoria and commemorate the enduring Anzac spirit creating a lasting link to the Anzac legacy between Australia and Türkiye.

"In 2025, I had the honour of attending the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli landing and taking part in the Australian Anzac Day memorial service beneath the Lone Pine, from which this seedling is descended," Ms Bath said.

"Seedlings grown from the original Lone Pine tree connect today's students directly to the story of Gallipoli.

"It was wonderful to visit Tanjil South Primary School and see students and teachers involved in something so meaningful that will give these students an understanding of the sacrifices made by local servicemen.

"By caring for this tree, students will build a lasting connection to the sacrifices of our servicemen and women, while helping keep those important stories alive for future generations."

Ms Bath said Gippsland's proud military heritage made the planting especially significant for local schools and communities.

"This Lone Pine will stand as a living reminder of service and sacrifice for generations to come.

"I also commend the students, staff and school community of Tanjil South Primary School for their participation in this important act of remembrance and for helping to keep our history alive," she said.