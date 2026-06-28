Awards in Catholic education

Two local students were amongst a group of special award recipients at the Diocese of Sale Catholic Education Week celebrations.

Nash Bogart of St Ita's Catholic Primary School in Drouin and recent graduate from Marist-Sion College Warragul, Many Yako, were presented with their awards at a special Thanksgiving Mass led by Bishop Greg Bennet and attended by student and staff representatives from Catholic schools across the diocese.

Nash Bogart was one of seven grade six students presented with the Sr Mildred and Sr Marcella Catholic Education Award.

The award honoured primary school students who exemplify the Christian virtue of hope within their school communities.

Named in recognition of the first two Josephite sisters to lead and teach in the Diocese of Sale, the award acknowledged their enduring legacy in Catholic education, which began in 1902 at St Michael's Catholic Primary School, Traralgon.

The winning students each received a commemorative trophy and $200 bursary to support their Catholic secondary education.

Mandy Yako received the Elizabeth Hunt scholarship.

Mandy graduated from Marist-Sion College Warragul last year and is currently studying teaching at university.

The scholarship is designed to encourage graduates to pursue a teaching career in a Catholic school in the Diocese of Sale and provides financial assistance for each year of their course.

This year's Catholic Education Week theme was "Every school a home of peace", drawing inspiration from the words of Jesus: "Peace I leave with you", says the Lord, "my own peace I give you" (John 14.27).

The theme invited school communities to reflect on the essential role that peace, hope and faith play in shaping young lives and nurturing flourishing communities.