United charge past Chisholm

Gippsland United's senior men secured a strong win on Saturday as their juniors made the long journey north.

Senior men

Gippsland United have recorded a convincing 3-1 home win over Chisholm United, replicating the round one result between the two sides.

Gippsland made a fast start and led 2-0 inside eight minutes through a well-taken brace from Alex Pop, both set up by strong attacking build-up play involving Levi Colantuono, Bayden Heusmann and Abraham Konyi.

At the other end, a defensive unit of Nathan Lugton, Cooper Farr and Sammy Gatpan stood up well, restricting Chisholm's chances and keeping goalkeeper Liam Andersen largely untested.

Gippsland controlled long periods of the second half through the midfield, with Xavier Nardone influential in dictating the tempo.

Chisholm lifted after the break and applied pressure through substitutions, but Gippsland responded well and regained control.

Oscar Sheehan remained a constant threat, and following sustained pressure, Pop completed his hat-trick from a cutback to seal the result.

Chisholm were awarded a late penalty, but the result was never in doubt as Gippsland secured a solid 3-1 victory.

United currently sit seventh on the State League 2 Men's South-East table with four wins, four draws and four losses - albeit with a much better goal difference than the sides around them.

They will face Noble Park away this Saturday with the reserves at 4pm and seniors at 6pm.

Reserves men

The reserves earned a 1-1 draw, a significant improvement on the 6-1 loss to Chisholm in round one.

An unfortunate own goal in the first half saw the Gippsland boys head into the rooms at half-time trailing by a goal.

However, after some strict instructions from coach Jason Dastey, the boys worked their way back into the game and found an equaliser through Julian Colantuono to take home a valuable point.

Senior women

The senior women travelled to Kooyong Park to take on Malvern City. The women were competitive throughout, however Malvern's attacking play proved impressive as they claimed a 5-0 win.

Boys Youth State League

This week saw the Boys Youth State League teams make the long trip to Shepparton to take on the Goulburn Valley Suns.

Under 18s

The 18s had a bye due to the Suns not fielding an under 18 side.

Under 16s

Gippsland's Jonathan Sulyman scored twice and Clay McCann-Diston added another as Gippsland secured a 3-2 victory.

Under 15s

Gippsland won 3-1 after a strong performance, with Blake Breheny scoring twice and Dino Grbic adding another.

Under 14s

Gippsland opened the scoring in just the second minute through a beautiful finish from Brody Sherburn.

The Suns responded quickly to level the scores, before Jayden Ryan restored Gippsland's lead.

The Suns continued to press for another equaliser, but Ryan's second goal sealed a 3-1 victory for Gippsland.

Under 13s

The Suns got on the board early, leaving Gippsland to chase the game.

What followed was a tough and fiercely contested encounter.

The United boys applied relentless pressure and competed tenaciously in every challenge, but the Suns were clinical when opportunities arose. Two late goals sealed a 3-0 victory for the home side.

Pre-BYSL

The under 12 Pre-BYSL boys hosted a tough opponent in Dandenong City.

Jake Kaminski scored a brace for Gippsland, but it wasn't enough to overcome a strong and organised Dandenong City side, who scored four goals to claim the three points with a 4-2 win.