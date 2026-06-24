Gold medal glory for Angela

Warragul's Angela Rankins is out to prove age is just a number after winning a gold medal at the Masters Swimming Victoria Long Course Championships last weekend.

The 66-year-old took home the top prize in the women's 65-69 backstroke event in what was "quite a shock" to her.

"I was up against some strong swimmers with faster times so I certainly wasn't expecting to win," she said.

Angela's success marks a long time between drinks, having previously given up swimming at age 16 due to other commitments like her studies, family and job.

It wasn't until 15 months ago that she took it up after retiring.

"I love the water, I used to swim all the time," she said.

Having moved to Warragul she quickly found herself spending more and more time at the Warragul Leisure Centre before eventually getting some coaching on her technique.

That would lead to joining the Gippsland Flippers, a masters swimming club that swims at Warragul, Newborough, Morwell and Traralgon.

Backstroke has evolved quite a lot since Angela was a teenager which meant she had to learn the new moves including dolphin kicks, shoulder rotations and even how to turn.

She credited the support of her "marvellous" husband and coaches as a major factor in her success as well as adopting a plant-based diet.

"If you give to your body, turns out it gives back to you," she said.

She's now aiming to compete in nationals later this year and said people should give the things they're passionate about a go, regardless of age.

For more information on the Gippsland Flippers and how to get involved, head to their Facebook page.