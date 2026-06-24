Wednesday, 24 June 2026
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Events to come in Gulls calendar

Warragul will continue to hold a number of social events throughout the rest of the season.

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by Warragul Drouin Gazette
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Events to come in Gulls calendar

Warragul will continue to hold a number of social events throughout the rest of the season.

Just this Saturday the club will host a special comedy hypnosis show, led by hypnotherapist Adam Palmer.

Other events to come include a Past Players Day that will see reunions for a variety of football and netball sides from years gone by (August 1), a Silver Circle (August 2) and a final club function on August 15.
The Gulls' schedule on the field and court for the rest of the year is as follows:
June 27: Wonthaggi (home
July 11: Sale (away)
July 18: Bairnsdale (home)
July 25: Maffra (away)
August 1: Traralgon (home)
August 8: Leongatha (away)
August 15: Moe (home)
August 22: Morwell (away)

Updated

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