Events to come in Gulls calendar
Warragul will continue to hold a number of social events throughout the rest of the season.
Warragul will continue to hold a number of social events throughout the rest of the season.
Just this Saturday the club will host a special comedy hypnosis show, led by hypnotherapist Adam Palmer.
Other events to come include a Past Players Day that will see reunions for a variety of football and netball sides from years gone by (August 1), a Silver Circle (August 2) and a final club function on August 15.
The Gulls' schedule on the field and court for the rest of the year is as follows:
June 27: Wonthaggi (home
July 11: Sale (away)
July 18: Bairnsdale (home)
July 25: Maffra (away)
August 1: Traralgon (home)
August 8: Leongatha (away)
August 15: Moe (home)
August 22: Morwell (away)