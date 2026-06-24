Big win for Hawks thirds

by Nicholas Duck

Drouin's thirds have put on their finest performance of the year to take down Warragul in a thrilling contest.

A back-and-forth contest saw the Hawks lead by 15 points at three quarter time before hanging on late to prevail 10.4 (64) to 8.7 (55) in what was a win filled with plenty of character.

The third quarter was especially pleasing from a Hawks perspective as the home side kicked three goals to one to open their buffer heading into the last.

And although the Gulls came at them late, Drouin were able to hold their nerve for just their second win of the season.

It's a significant turnaround for them too, after they were easily swept aside in round one's derby by a whopping 80 points.

The win also turned out to be a vital one in the context of the day as it gave Drouin the edge in the Warragul and Drouin Gazette Cup.

Usual suspects Saxon Stark, Tyler Williames and Charlie Croucher were at the forefront of the win as Joab Ferguson booted four.

Joshua Taranto and Blake Alie also impressed.

Warragul's fleeting finals hopes are going to need a serious jumpstart with the Gulls now two games and percentage outside the top five.

They need to make every post a winner and this was a loss they couldn't afford to have.

Oscar Jenkins, Harvie Dennis, Bill De Araugo (four goals), Jake Boote, Bailey Sheehan and Nate Young were their better players.

Elsewhere in the thirds Leongatha snuck past Moe 8.10 (58) to 8.4 (52), Traralgon beat Bairnsdale 14.9 (93) to 6.5 (41) and Wonthaggi walloped Morwell 9.16 (70) to 1.3 (9).

Warragul's fourths secured a comfortable 74-point win over Drouin in Sunday's Western Derby action.

The Gulls were on fire in the first half, slamming home seven unanswered goals to set themselves up for a nice day at the office.

From there they were able to build on their lead, eventually coming out on top 14.9 (93) to 2.7 (19).

The win sees Warragul back into the top three as they march towards a finals appearance at the end of the season.

The Gulls shared the love inside 50 with five of their players all kicking multiple goals. Riley DiGrandi was the best of them on three.

DiGrandi featured among his side's standouts, alongside Corey Smith, James Haley, Jude Vilcins, Marlon Boi and Zac Cumming.

Drouin were generally better in the second half but just couldn't go with the Gulls when the heat was on.

Their top performers were Noah McCaughey, Aiden Kane, James Midgley, Koby McLeish, Jordan Courts and Jack Alexander.

In other fourths results Traralgon toppled Bairnsdale 9.9 (63) to 4.9 (33), Leongatha thumped Moe 13.12 (90) to 4.3 (27), Morwell got over Wonthaggi 7.13 (55) to 3.5 (23) and Maffra pipped Sale 7.8 (50) to 6.6 (42).

Warragul's march towards a finals appearance in the reserves has continued onwards following 39-point win over Drouin.

The Gulls looked largely untroubled throughout the 10.7 (67) to 3.10 (28) victory, kicking the first three goals of the day before really blowing things out with a five-goal third term.

That's not to say Drouin didn't give themselves chances. They did, but by not getting any reward for them it meant the Gulls largely didn't have to worry about scoreboard pressure.

Warragul's twos remain in fourth position on the ladder but more importantly are four wins inside the top five. Hard to see them missing from here.

Jeremy Baxter, Finn Sheehan (three goals), Anthony Battista (three goals), Matthew Gray, Oliver Langford and Tyson O'Leary were Warragul's best.

Drouin enjoyed solid performances from Hamish Piner, Ewan Croucher, Liam Lenders, Joel Cooke, Oliver Hermansen and Kai McLeish.

In other reserves results Leongatha overcame Moe 8.11 (59) to 7.4 (46), Wonthaggi mauled Morwell 12.9 (81) to 2.4 (16), Traralgon annihilated Bairnsdale 22.15 (147) to 0.3 (3) and Maffra smashed Sale 15.16 (106) to 1.2 (8).