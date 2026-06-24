Students say thank you

Students at Nilma Primary School met with and thanked local first responders on Wednesday for Thank a First Responder Day.

Students at Nilma Primary School met with and thanked local first responders on Wednesday for Thank a First Responder Day.

Members of the Warragul SES, Nilma North CFA, Warragul Police and Ambulance Victoria visited the school for a special learning experience and morning tea.

The day was particularly special for some students with first responders in their family.

Each home group classroom hosted a first responder for a question and answer session where students had the chance to learn more about the vital roles first responders play in keeping the community safe.

The classroom sessions were followed by a "thank you" presentation, a morning tea and a chance for students to learn about emergency service vehicles and protective gear.