Wednesday, 24 June 2026
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Education

Students say thank you

Students at Nilma Primary School met with and thanked local first responders on Wednesday for Thank a First Responder Day.

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
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Students say thank you

Students at Nilma Primary School met with and thanked local first responders on Wednesday for Thank a First Responder Day.

Members of the Warragul SES, Nilma North CFA, Warragul Police and Ambulance Victoria visited the school for a special learning experience and morning tea.
The day was particularly special for some students with first responders in their family.

Each home group classroom hosted a first responder for a question and answer session where students had the chance to learn more about the vital roles first responders play in keeping the community safe.
The classroom sessions were followed by a "thank you" presentation, a morning tea and a chance for students to learn about emergency service vehicles and protective gear.

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