Cinderella reimagined at Chairo

Senior students at Chairo Christian School's Drouin campus will put a modern spin on a classic tale when "Midnight: The Cinderella Musical" takes The Balfour theatre stage next week.

Senior students at Chairo Christian School's Drouin campus will put a modern spin on a classic tale when "Midnight: The Cinderella Musical" takes The Balfour theatre stage next week.

Students and staff have been working hard since the start of this year to bring the show to life.

Inspired by the Cinderella story, this enchanting tale features Ella, a feisty, funny and passionate young heroine who doesn't want or need a so-called Prince Charming. Enchanted by this alluring stranger, the prince finds himself in unchartered territory and quickly learns that Ella is like no other.

Producer Ryan Wytkamp said the musical is "set to be a night to remember".

"A relatively new Australian musical production written by John Foreman, Anthony Constanzo and Kate Miller-Heidke, "Midnight" (boasts) large chorus numbers and unforgettable ballads."

Year 11 students, Leah Colbourne (Ella/Cinderella) and Spencer Stephens (the Prince) will no doubt receive thunderous ovations for their performances, including when they perform the much-anticipated number, "Where We Began".

Year 12 student Matt Arandall is set to deliver a larger-than-life, humorous portrayal of the King, which is includes the big song, "Being the King", while year 10 students Zali Gordon and Tara Hart will impress even seasoned theatregoers with their voices and comic timing as the stepsisters.

Year 11 student Sienna Beekman as Madame Bellington will also add a wonderfully nuanced rendition to the plethora of depictions of the evil stepmother that we all know from the traditional Cinderella story.

No good show is complete without the presence of a guardian angel and a quirky sidekick or two. Year 11 student Jessica Bruce will deliver a masterful performance as the Fairy Godmother, while year 10 student Zach Perry will provide delightful comical support for the Prince as Andre.

After starring in the title role of Chairo's 2025 production of "Matilda", year nine student Mataya Scott will return to the big stage and is sure to impress with her depiction of a beloved talking, dancing teddy bear called Mr Abernathy.

Director Tessa Martin said the show will continue the school's history of strong performances.

"Supported by a highly talented and enthusiastic main cast of eccentric and comic characters, the students form a strong group of performers and will continue Chairo's fine tradition of excellent theatre productions, following Matilda, Mary Poppins, Alice in Wonderland and Fiddler on the Roof in recent years," she said.

Performances of "Midnight: The Cinderella Musical" will be held at The Balfour from Thursday to Saturday next week.

Tickets are available to purchase online at https://trybooking.com/DLRNI