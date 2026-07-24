Netballers on the rise

Warragul Industrials have continued to improve and rejuvenate their netball program as they enjoy improved results in 2026.

Led by new coach April Bethune as well as a host of recruits, the Dusties have already doubled their total wins from last season and have successfully taken it up to several highly accomplished teams.

The highlight was undoubtedly a narrow two-goal win over reigning premiers Korumburra Bena followed up by knocking off fellow contender Cora Lynn , showing just what the team is truly capable of.

Though their recent form has faltered, signs are good that the team is on the right track after several years mired at the bottom of the ladder.

Bethune's recruitment was a highlight off their off-season - the 2024 Gippsland League A grade best and fairest winner has brought every bit of her class and experience to the coaching role.

Other new faces to impress include Paige Baker, Sophie Lecchino and Ondine Olsson.

The club's youth also continues to play a role in the club's rise, with Maya McDonald and Gemma McNair ones to watch in years to come. McDonald especially has taken the club by storm, winning their A grade best and fairest last year.

The Dusties remain well and truly in the finals hunt in other grades as well.

The club's C grade, D grade, 17 and under, 15 and under and 13 and under sides all sit inside the top six or just outside it with a few weeks left in the year.

Several of those teams have, like the A grade side, already improved on their win totals from all of last year.

While the A graders likely won't be featuring in finals this year, 2026 will go down as an important stepping stone to bigger and better things in the years to come.

If they can build on their start to the year and get things going it's only up and up for the Dusties.