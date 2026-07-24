Neerim District photo comp

The annual Neerim District Photography Competition is on again with submissions open until August 31, and the top 12 photos will feature in the town's 2027 calendar.

Photo by NordWood Themes / Unsplash

The annual Neerim District Photography Competition is on again with submissions open until August 31, and the top 12 photos will feature in the town's 2027 calendar.

Whether a professional photographer or an enthusiastic hobbyist, the competition provides everyone a chance to showcase their camera skills and make a positive contribution to the community.

All proceeds from calendar sales going to Food Relief Neerim District Inc. who provide essential goods to families and individuals facing economic hardships.

There are three prizes to be won with first prize awarded $500, sponsored by Community Bank Neerim District, second prize of $200, sponsored by Neerim District Progress Association

and the people's choice award of $250, sponsored by IGA Neerim South.

The theme for this year is 'Through local eyes,' and the winner will be announced October 2026.

For guidelines and to submit photographs go to: www.neerimdistrictce.com.au/photography-competition.