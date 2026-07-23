Feast over fire ignites Noojee truffle

Toorongo Valley Estate will come alive with fire, flavour and music when it hosts Feast Over Fire, the signature gala event of the Noojee Truffle Festival this Saturday.

Feast Over Fire is a one-of-a-kind long-table dining experience that will celebrate the warmth of winter, exceptional food and wine, and the beauty of gathering together in nature.

Guests will arrive beside the Toorongo River, where the sounds of the didgeridoo and American flute will welcome them into the valley. As they settle into the riverside setting, they'll enjoy a glass of sparkling wine alongside fire-cooked Tarago Camembert, finished with honey, fresh local truffle and charred sourdough.

From there, guests will be guided to the reception centre for a spectacular open-fire feast created by Grilled & Gathered, featuring premium meats supplied by Oakdale Meat Company,

seasonal dishes inspired by the region and paired wines from Fowles Wine.

Throughout the afternoon, live music from The Cheeky Blinders will create a vibrant atmosphere, building towards a lively finale.

"Feast Over Fire is about bringing people together to celebrate winter, incredible food and the beauty of our region," said Georgia Scanlan, co-owner of Toorongo Valley Estate.

"We wanted to create an experience where guests feel connected, to the land, to our hidden treasure, local producers, to each other and to the simple joy of sharing a meal cooked over fire.

"It's about slowing down, embracing the season and creating memories around the table."

Feast Over Fire is expected to be one of the standout events of this year's Noojee Truffle Festival, with only a limited number of tickets remaining.

The event will be held on Saturday from 1pm to 6pm. Tickets available via Eventbrite.