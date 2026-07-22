Gulls hold off racing Redlegs

by Nicholas Duck

Warragul's hunt for a top three finish remains on track – just – after seeing off a spirited Bairnsdale by 12 points.

With the rest of the top five all playing each other the Gulls managed to take their chance for a vital four points despite a few hiccups along the way, kicking the final two goals of the day to avoid the upset 12.13 (85) to 10.13 (72).

The win was somewhat soured by a hamstring injury to James Harrison, who may now be looking at some time on the sidelines.

Warragul burst out of the blocks early, kicking five of the game's first six goals before being made to withstand a withering comeback by the visitors, whose ball movement put the Gulls under the pump for each of their mistakes.

A yellow card late in the third term to Liam Serong left Warragul a man down, a rotation down and down on momentum for the early parts of the fourth quarter.

But despite the Redlegs drawing level not long into the last, the Gulls were able to recapture their composure, holding steady thanks to majors from Tom Stern and Jed Lamb to secure win number 10 for the year.

Stern was best-on for the home side, leading up and down the ground all day from centre half forward. His ability to provide a presence and target when the Gulls needed gave them a real asset, especially when the game was on the line.

Isaac Wallace's return to the club after an extended absence proved to be a great one as he gave real grunt and vigour in the middle, especially after Riley Senini was a late out. He was well assisted by another great showing from Tom Hobbs, while down back Sean Masterson played a compelling game in an engrossing battle with Bairnsdale forward Oscar Morrison.

Big man Jordan Stewart was as impactful as ever both up forward and down back late when the Redlegs had the ascendancy, while Caleb McIntosh's run and drive on the outside was as important as ever.

Bairnsdale were best served by Cooper Vickery, who put all of his AFL/VFL pedigree on display through the midfield, taking it right up to the Warragul on-ballers.

Captain Tyran Rees did similarly while Jamie Dore was always a threat.

Jobe Froud enjoyed a dangerous day up forward as big men Ethan East and Oscar Morrison were both strong.

After 12 goalless minutes to begin the day the deadlock was broken when Hobbs drove one home from right on 50.

Harrison doubled the lead not long after and though Froud curled through the Redlegs' first, another goal to Hobbs and two to Brad Hefford had Warragul in the box seat at quarter time.

That didn't last long, however, as the Gulls slipped up in the second term.

A few mistakes by hand and foot, namely going inside 50, gave the Redlegs repeated chances to go end to end and put the Warragul defence under pressure.

A run of four straight to the Redlegs, kicked off by Morrison stretching for a mark and goaling, brought the margin from 28 points all the way down to two, until Hobbs charged along the wing with a great don't argue to help set up Jordan Stewart for a momentum stopper before half time.

Harrison's day had been ended by this point, leaving Warragul down a rotation on the bench.

Stewart struck again in the third, bending through a beauty on the boundary line, before youngster Bailey Sheehan pushed the margin back to 20.

Again the Redlegs wouldn't be denied, however, keeping the Gulls within arm's reach.

Late in the quarter Liam Serong was given his marching orders, shown a yellow card when he clashed with a Bairnsdale player who had pushed him off his kick from defence.

The resulting free allowed the Redlegs to strike a hammer blow on the stroke of three-quarter time and head into the huddle just seven points down.

With the Gulls a player down on the field while Serong served out his 15 minutes Bairnsdale took advantage. Max East celebrated his 200th game for the club by dragging down a contested mark in the goal square and evening up the scores.

A stalemate on the scoreboard was broken thanks to a 50-metre penalty, sending Stern to the line for a much-needed Gulls goal.

As the time ticked down and the Redlegs missed out on a few chances, Jed Lamb slammed the door shut, receiving a handball and steering through the sealer on the run.

Warragul coach Gary Ayres was proud of his side's composure late following two lacklustre quarters.

"It was almost like we forgot how to play to our method in that second quarter. Then the third quarter I felt like they got on top in general play and we couldn't get our hands on it," he said.

"They probably would have felt they were in the box seat to roll us in the last. We had to persevere there and I was really proud of the boys for working through it.

"I probably felt that was a gutsy win in the end given the momentum Bairnsdale had."

Now back up to second on the ladder, Warragul will travel to face a dangerous Maffra side this Saturday.