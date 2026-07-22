Another home win for United

Gippsland United's senior men's teams ran away with two epic wins in their round 16 fixtures, home at Baxter Park in Warragul.

The senior team made it five straight wins at home with a 3-2 win over Waverley Wanderers while the reserves also tasted victory 2-0.

The senior win cements fourth spot on the league ladder for the ever improving and youth-focused United squad.

Baxter Park has proven to be a fortress for the team in red and black but despite that Waverley Wanderers are a talented, physical side and this match was identified as a very difficult fixture.

United entered as underdogs but confidence has soared in recent weeks and it was evident early that the newfound belief within the group would put them in good stead to achieve a result.

Gippsland began well, playing a signature style of possession football anchored brilliantly by skipper Nathan Lugton at the back, who is thriving in his new defensive role.

United were on the board early as a pinpoint diagonal ball from Lugton found the dashing Oscar Sheehan on the right wing. A sublime first touch from Sheehan allowed him to burst past his opponent where he was able to play a simple square ball across the face of goals to the incoming Levi Colantuono, who'd made a great run into the box, and his simple tap in gave the home side the lead.

The first half was a quality affair with some excellent football being played. The second half would be no different. In the 77th minute young Bayden Heusmann went on a surging run down the left and was brought down in the penalty area. The referee made an easy decision to point to the spot.

Heusmann stepped up confidently to smash home the penalty kick and give his team breathing space.

Waverley scored a scrappy goal through Chester Bruce to bring it back to 2-1. But, with five minutes left to go, Heusmann was in the thick of it again as he pounced on a Waverley back pass, pinching the ball from the off-balance goalkeeper's feet and, to euphoric cheers and an eruption from the home crowd, calmly walked the ball into the open goal.

The visitors pulled one back late after a goalmouth scramble as Sean Jackson got one, but Gippsland ran out deserved 3-2 winners in an all round team effort and what is arguably their biggest and most important three points of the season.

Reserves

Gippsland's reserves laid the foundations for the senior team in the earlier match with a gutsy 2-0 victory.

Goals from much loved Jesse O'Brien and young superstar David Pop set up the win in the first half. New signing Clayton Monacella put in a best-on-field performance in goals, keeping the visitor scoreless in a quality performance.

This Saturday United travel away to Brandon Park who sit top of the table in what will be another test and difficult fixture for the young squads.