Interleague impresses

Some of Warragul and District Junior Football League's brightest and best played together in the annual interleague games against Southern Gippsland Junior Football Competition last week.

Some of Warragul and District Junior Football League's brightest and best played together in the annual interleague games against Southern Gippsland Junior Football Competition last week.

A picturesque Wednesday at Lang Lang saw two quality games of footy in both the under 12s and under 14s, with all 13 WDJFL clubs represented.

First up were the under 12s, who fought hard before ultimately being defeated 1.2 (8) to 7.3 (45).

Garfield's Gideon McCormick was named best on ground for Warragul and District in the loss.

The under 14s followed soon after, coming back from an early three-goal deficit to even up the scores heading into the final term.

Southern Gippsland were able to get the best of the fourth quarter, however, kicking the only major of the term to leave Warragul and District five points adrift at 5.5 (35) to 6.4 (40).

Warragul's Jobe Billing earned the honours as Warragul and District's best.