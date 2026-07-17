Biscuit tin celebrates stories of older women

by Courtney O'Brien

Gladys, a resident at a Warragul aged care facility believes respect between generations has changed and technology has contributed to the change.

"We were brought up differently though, weren't we? You had to respect everybody, respected your elders."

"When they're sitting there and doing this (Gladys imitates texting on a phone) all the time. That's a big one. Who are they talking to? It's not the person that's beside them. It's not the person that's opposite them."

Gladys was one of 10 women involved in a project that explored the contributions of older women, what respect means to them and the meaningful ways respect is shown.

The women are all residents of BaptistCare Abbey Gardens in Warragul, one of only two providers that participated in the pilot program - an Australian first.

Promoting respect and combating ageism and inequalities experienced by many older women in residential aged care and across the community was the aim of the project.

"If you treat people with respect, they will treat you with respect back," said Pat, who believed respect was honouring how people felt about things.

The women shared their stories, the roles they took on when they were younger, a special recipe and a photo portrait, to create the booklet, Older Women's Recipes for Respect, Warragul.

"You don't realise everybody's got a story. And you don't realise until you hear their story, what they've actually done. I was surprised that people were still interested in (one another's) old history," Jean said.

"And when you look back on your own life you think, oh, I have done a lot."

The project formed part of The Biscuit Tin program, with the symbolism of the biscuit tin a reminder of the contributions of older women - including their maternal and nurturing roles which were often devalued.

Bev, once a cook, dietician and caterer - among other roles - was excited to share her fruit buns recipe.

"It's my mother's recipe. It's an old recipe. My family and I love them. They're easy to make."

She has given the booklet, as a small memento, to her children and grandchildren.

Lorrie was surprised to learn other women in the project were once cooking as much as she was and shared her melting moments recipe.

"It was always popular in our house. I had two brothers that could eat the house out of home. We all had a go at making them occasionally."

The women collectively agreed that one of the biggest changes they'd noticed over time, was that people didn't cook like they used to and had less time to volunteer.

"More people have got a career or whatever, so they're not helping out in the community the same way. So, communities are quite different to what they were," Jean said.

They wondered aloud whether changes to family dynamics, schools and teachers, and communities overall, also contributed to how older women were treated nowadays.

"Our children aren't being taught to be as respectful as they used to be. And that comes from the home and the school. I mean, I know I'm old, and it was a long time ago, but I never found, really, anyone that was really disrespectful or very, very naughty," said Pat, who worked as a school teacher for decades.

Elder Rights Australia was a partner in the project and chief executive officer Deborah Nicholl said the booklet created by the Warragul women celebrated their contributions to the community, often invisible but absolutely critical.

"Being valued and respected is not a 'nice to have' - it is critical to our health, well-being and equality."