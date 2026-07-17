All the colours of alpacas

Community members can see the variety of colours that alpacas come in at this Sunday's Lardner Colour Alpaca Show, at Lardner Park alongside Craft Markets Australia.

Community members can see the variety of colours that alpacas come in at this Sunday's Lardner Colour Alpaca Show, at Lardner Park alongside Craft Markets Australia.

The stand-alone event is run by the Victorian Eastern Region of the Australian Alpaca Association.

Alpacas will be judged in classes of colour and age, with an overall best chosen from each colour awarded.

There are eight colours of alpaca, and they are judged in the two breed sections, Suri and Huacaya.

Kurtis Parker, a fully qualified Australian alpaca judge will be attending from New South Wales to judge the event.

The highlight will be seeing the wonderful colours of the alpacas and seeing who wins best of each colour.

"The event is open to the public and we'd love for anyone invested to come and have a look and meet an alpaca. It's a great opportunity for anyone wanting to get into owning alpacas to meet local breeders," said Emmaly Gridley, an organiser for Lardner Alpaca Show.

"There will be a few alpaca product stalls alongside our show as well, allowing the public to purchase alpaca products such as socks, beanies, blankets, toys and yarn. Crafter's and Spinners might like to purchase fleece."

The alpaca stalls will be open to the public in the north pavilion and the Craft Market, offering handcrafted treasures, delicious local food and unique gifts will be spread around the paths outside from 9am to 2pm.