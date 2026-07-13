Belief in the Jersey breed

Jersey Australia's new president Rob Anderson wants to continue a trend that has seen the breed growing in numbers across the country over the past decade.

Elected to replace Geoff Akers as president, Mr Anderson said Jerseys were well placed to play a bigger role in the national herd.

"We've seen the Jersey breed grow in the national herd over recent years," he said. "We're heading in the right direction and I'd like to see that trend continue."

"We've got a Jersey cow today that is very economical and can produce extremely well compared to her bodyweight. She's very efficient and adaptable for the many different dairy systems we have in Australia, whether it's grazing, robots or in barns."

Mr Anderson joined the Jersey Australia board in 2020. This is his first term as president.

A fourth-generation farmer, Mr Anderson farms with his wife Kerrie and daughter Holly, milking 280 cows and running his Kings Ville stud at Drouin West.

The Kings Ville herd has grown from 220 over the past five years, a vote of confidence in the breed and the industry. "We have a fifth generation now on the farm, so it has grown with that and we're looking towards the future," Mr Anderson said.

"Our family has been associated with Jerseys for more than 140 years so I bring to the role a vast knowledge of past and current breeders, pedigrees and cow families along with the experience from my 40 years of involvement with the breed."

Mr Anderson is upbeat about the future of Jerseys and of the Australian dairy industry.

"I think the breed is in a great space at the moment with a positive outlook and, hopefully, we can ride through the industry challenges. What is happening around the world does impact on Australia, especially with fertiliser and fuel costs, and we have to negotiate our way through that the best we can and see how milk prices settle for the new season."

While he has no specific priorities for the presidency, Mr Anderson said he wanted to continue the legacy left by Mr Akers and his predecessor Lisa Broad. "I'm still as passionate as ever about the Jersey cow and I want to continue to offer the same level of leadership and guidance as Geoff and Lisa."

Mr Anderson has been a member of Jersey Australia since 1987 and has a Master Breeder herd.