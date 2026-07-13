Session empowers older people

A recent information session provided an opportunity for local seniors to have their questions answered and take away practical advice for navigating the aged care sector.

Held at the Warragul Uniting Church, the information session was designed to empower older people with information as they explore aged care options.

The session included speakers from the Department of Health, Disability and Ageing, Services Australia, Elder Rights Australia and the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission. Each speaker provided an overview of their agency, shared practical tools that can help in an aged care transition and discussed key areas of concern before the session was opened for a question and answer panel.

Attendees were made aware of the resources available to them locally, not just online, and were given direction for how to receive help navigating online systems.

Throughout the information session, one key message was reiterated: "you are not alone". Each speaker reminded the attendees there were people and services available to speak with if they required assistance, guidance or information about the different options available.

Speaker Stephen Moros from the Department of Health, Disability and Ageing outlined some of the major concerns related to the aged sector, discussed the statement of rights in the new Aged Care Act and provided an overview of the different types of aged care packages available.

A representative from Services Australia's financial information service discussed the free guidance the service could provide for people in relation to Centrelink payments and retirement planning. A Services Australia aged care specialist officer broke down the steps involved in accessing aged care through the My Aged Care system.

Siobahn Knox from Elder Rights Australia explained the situations in which the service might need to be called and how they are able to act as a voice for older people.

Jo Xuereb from the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission discussed how people could raise a concern about an aged care provider to ensure providers were held accountable for their aged care services.

Warragul Uniting Church member Brian Ramage helped organise the information session after hearing community members express concerns and confusion about the aged care sector and the services available.

"I feel very pleased and blessed that I get (an aged care) package," Mr Ramage explained. "In talking to other people, I just felt there was a need within our community to be informed about what is available because people were saying they were confused and frustrated."

"It's very important to me that we look after our own people and give them the resources that they need to get what they deserve."

Mr Ramage said the session "exceeded (his) expectations".

"The information they gave us was brilliant, what it really means is that people now understand they have options," he said. "If they've got an issue with getting assessed or with finances or Centrelink (they know) they've got people they can actually go to."