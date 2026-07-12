New schedule for 3BBR FM

Community radio station 3BBR FM launched introduce a refreshed program schedule yesterday.

The new schedule follows some presenter retirements and the introduction of new programs, with the station saying there will be a strengthened emphasis on community connection.

A new variety music program will start each weekday, while a new music and chat magazine-style program will air from Monday to Thursday between 3pm and 6pm.

The afternoon program will feature environment and science on Mondays, sport on Tuesdays, arts on Wednesdays, and current and community affairs on Thursdays.

A nostalgia theme will run from 9am to 11am each weekday.

Specialist music programs will be heard from 6pm to 10pm, featuring country and roots music on Mondays, global music on Tuesdays, new and alternative Australian music on Wednesdays and Fridays, and jazz on Thursdays.

Weekends will continue to feature a wide range of music styles.

Station president Paul Strickland said the new schedule would offer strong variety for listeners.

"To use the cliche 'something for everyone' is probably an understatement," Mr Strickland said.

"The range of programming explores every nuance of music and information interest, so a careful check of the program schedule at 3bbrfm.org.au will be most rewarding.

"The role of community radio to connect across the local community and present material not found elsewhere, which was already solid, is enhanced in this new offering."

The new schedule can be heard on 103.1FM and online at 3bbrfm.org.au.