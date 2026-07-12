Road upgrade at Mt Baw Baw

Alpine Resorts Victoria (ARV) has successfully delivered the first phase of a major road renewal program at Mt Baw Baw Alpine Resort, marking a significant investment in critical and ageing infrastructure to support safety, accessibility and long-term visitor growth.

The project, managed by ARV's assets and operations team at Mt Baw Baw, focused on upgrading internal village roads and carparks to address concerns regarding asset conditions.

Ageing assets were increasingly impacting both operational efficiency and visitor experience, particularly during peak winter periods when high traffic volume and weather conditions place additional stress on infrastructure.

ARV interim general manager Danny Edmunds said the project focused on renewing critical village infrastructure while preparing the resort for future growth.

"This project represents an important investment by ARV at Mt Baw Baw Alpine Resort," Mr Edmunds said.

"By renewing key access infrastructure within the village, we're improving safety, accessibility and the overall experience for visitors to the mountain. These works address issues with ageing civil assets and will help us operate more efficiently during peak winter periods."

He said the upgrades also put the resort in a much stronger position to welcome more guests, with increased parking capacity and an improved standard of amenity.

Mr Edmunds said careful planning and procurement had been a priority to ensure strong outcomes for both the resort and the local community.

"We've taken a considered approach to planning and procurement to deliver the best possible value, while also supporting local contractors," he said. "Further works are scheduled following the winter season, including upgrades to car parks and a number of internal access roads."

Mr Edmunds said stakeholders benefits of the upgrade were expected to be both immediate and longer-term with improved safety for visitors and staff, enhanced accessibility and traffic flow within the village, reduced ongoing maintenance requirements and costs and a better visitor experience.

Phase two is scheduled to begin following the 2026 snow season, with further asphalting and earthworks planned to improve drainage and overall road performance across the resort.