Park proposed to be named Nyalling

Nyalling (pronounced 'nah-ling') is the name proposed for the final unnamed park in Warragul's Waterford Rise Estate.

For the past few years, council officers have explored options for naming the park using Aboriginal language. The park is located between Longview Rd and Regent Ave.

Through consultation with Gunaikurnai Land and Waters Aboriginal Corporation (GLaWAC), officers sought naming recommendations from Kurnai elder Aunty Cheryl Drayton.

Following an assessment of the area, Aunty Cheryl provided three names she advised would be appropriate including Brit-Britta, meaning water hole; Yu Yung, meaning morass or swamp and Nyalling, meaning boggy place.

"The name Nyalling has a clear connection to the landscape and provides an opportunity to recognise traditional owners and language within our shire which I support," Cr Brendan Kingwill said.

"Back in 2021 council made a conscious decision to move away from the original options put forward and specifically asked for women or indigenous peoples' names connected to Baw Baw Shire to be considered.

"To me that resolution was largely about recognising people and their contribution to our community. However, I do question if naming it after the land itself is in line with the original motion and whether it has implications that we should be aware of. Having said that, tonight is not about the final decision - we're simply deciding whether the community should have the opportunity to have their say - and I think that's the right thing to do," he said.

As the site is not an area of cultural significance, it was not considered appropriate to name the park commemoratively after an individual, which would have contradicted naming principles, according to shire officers.

Cr Suzanne Allen encouraged the community to get involved in the place naming process.

"Traditional Custodian languages are often based on location, and these languages are deeply rooted to the land. This place naming proposal offers a unique opportunity to connect a name to a place and celebrate our region's rich Aboriginal history," she said.

Community consultation closes on July 25. To have your say on the name go to www.bawbawconnect.com.au/nyalling-naming-proposal