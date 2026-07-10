Anna hits new heights

by Nicholas Duck and

Sophia Phillips

Drouin Secondary College student Anna Eastley has starred at the Victorian Equestrian Interschool Series (VEIS) show jumping recently, taking it right up to kids three, four and five years older than her.

Competing at the Werribee Park National Equestrian Centre, the year seven student finished fourth overall on her horse Reggie despite being the youngest competitor by far.

The secondary competition sees riders leap at heights up to 125cm - quite a step up from the 90cm limit in the primary level, where she dominated last year.

Despite being against a field of 17 other students, all at least in year 10, not even the intimidation factor of her first secondary competition with her school could get through to Anna as she finished in the top five of the stars category.

Anna also competed in the progressive category on her horse Anastasia where she finished eighth overall.

The recent finals were the fourth in this year's series with Anna and Reggie earning third and fifth placings in the two rounds.

While other kids might have baulked at the change in height, Anna was able top keep her cool.

"It was a smack of a jump and she just popped it like it was nothing," said her mother Shari when asked how Anna performed.

Heading into the competition Anna said she hadn't felt any nerves due to the primary 90cm height no longer being difficult so she would sit comfortably at the next challenge.

Since she had jumped the 120cm before in the same indoor conditions during other competitions and she wasn't holding herself to high expectations she said she was feeling confident.

Anna's series began a little slowly but as Shari put it, "everyone could see the progression and how it got better and better and better."

Key to her improvement was her ability to ride without emotions, because if she gets annoyed her horse will always be the first to know.

Anna will now prepare for the Off The Track carnival in Boneo later this year as well as hoping for a spot in nationals, where Reggie is one of the first reserves in case someone else pulls out.