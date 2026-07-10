Car thefts investigated

A black 2024 Nissan Patrol valued at $110,000 was reported stolen from the Drouin Railway Station between 6am on Thursday and 9am on Saturday.

Police said the car was parked in the main station carpark. The car is yet to be located and has registration plates "ESTSTE".

Police are investigating an attempted theft of a car from a house in Glendon Drv, Warragul.

The incident occurred between noon on June 28 and 4pm on Wednesday.

Police allege offenders attempted to hotwire a blue 2013 Mazda parked outside the house after forcing entry to the car. Police said the car's ignition was destroyed in the hotwiring attempt, with offenders leaving the scene after being unable to start the vehicle.

Police are investigating an incident of criminal damage in a Warragul supermarket carpark on Thursday morning.

Between 9am and 9:45am, offenders allegedly used a cream coloured spray paint to cover the driver's side door of a red 2010 Mazda 3 that was parked in the Coles supermarket carpark in Palmerston St.

Police said the car sustained about $5000 worth of damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au