Car fire follows crash in Labertouche

Police are reminding motorists to drive to the conditions and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy following a crash and subsequent car fire in Labertouche on Saturday morning.

Police said a red Mazda sedan with four passengers was travelling north on Forest Rd, Labertouche at 8:40am when it failed to negotiate a 90 degree right hand bend. The vehicle left the road before colliding with a tree in the road reserve. Police said all passengers were out of the car before it caught on fire.

Police and CFA attended the scene and extinguished the fire which destroyed the car. Police said all passengers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigations into the incident are continuing. Police believe speed could have been a factor.