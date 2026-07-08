Netball juniors take on big stage

It was a night to remember for the Warragul and District Netball Association on Saturday with 45 players, coaches and parents travelling to John Cain Arena to be part of the Suncorp Super Netball grand final between the Melbourne Vixens and Adelaide Thunderbirds.

The association was selected by Netball Australia for the special opportunity after achieving an incredible 156 per cent growth in its NetSetGo program and successfully maintaining that growth over the past year, a remarkable achievement for a regional association.

The evening saw Warragul's young netballers experience the sport's biggest stage. Players proudly took part in the Welcome to Country ceremony and the national anthem, while 11 lucky participants were chosen for the post-match medal presentation, giving them a front-row view as they congratulated the premiership-winning Adelaide Thunderbirds.

For many of the young players, it was their first experience at an elite netball event and one they will never forget.

NetSetGo coordinator Meaghan Romano said the recognition was a reflection of the people who make the program so successful.

"This opportunity belongs to every player, coach and family who has helped grow our NetSetGo community. Their enthusiasm and commitment are the reason we were recognised by Netball Australia and seeing our players walk onto the court at a Suncorp Super Netball Grand Final is something they'll remember forever," she said.

Romano said the achievement highlighted what can be accomplished when a whole community gets behind junior sport.

"Being from a regional area, opportunities like this don't come around very often. To give our young players the chance to experience the highest level in Australian netball and inspire them to one day play in that level was incredibly special."

Watching the nation's best players compete while also being part of the on-court ceremonies created a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will inspire Warragul's next generation of netballers for years to come.

For a regional association continuing to grow and thrive, the night was more than just a trip to a grand final it was a celebration of everything the Warragul and District Netball Association has achieved together.