Warriors win again

The Warragul Warriors just keep winning.

The Big V Division Two Men's side made it six victories on the trot with a dominant 92–67 win over Melton at the Warragul Leisure Centre on Saturday night.

But this week the focus goes beyond the scoreboard: on Sunday 5 July the Warriors host their Mental Health Match, joining sporting clubs across Australia to raise funds for the Beyond Blue Support Service and start the conversations that matter.

Warragul came out firing on Saturday and put the game to bed before half time. A 28-point opening quarter and a blistering 34–13 second term opened up a commanding 62–29 half-time lead, and the Warriors managed the contest comfortably from there for a 92–67 win.

Luke Rawiri caught fire off the back of four three-pointers to top-score with 20 points, while captain Jordan Gooiker added 15.

Breyton Buysman filled the stat sheet with 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, David Gormlie chipped in 11 points and five assists, and Hayden Davey controlled the glass with nine rebounds and three steals.

It was another genuine team effort, with ten Warriors getting on the scoreboard.

The six-game six-game winning streak has lifted Warragul to third place on the Division Two Men ladder and sets up a mouth-watering Sunday as the Warriors host Sherbrooke, the only undefeated team in the competition.

The Warriors will raise funds for Beyond Blue this Sunday by selling limited edition blue Warriors socks for $20 each, with $5 from every pair going to Beyond Blue.

They will also be accepting general donations - visit warragulbasketball.org.au for more information.

Tip-off is Sunday at 1pm at the Warragul Leisure Centre.