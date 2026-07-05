Drouin Lions celebrate

Drouin Lions Club recently held its annual changeover dinner at the Warragul Country Club, with members and guests gathering to celebrate another successful year of community service and to welcome the club's incoming board.

Drouin Lions Club recently held its annual changeover dinner at the Warragul Country Club, with members and guests gathering to celebrate another successful year of community service and to welcome the club's incoming board.

The evening provided an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the past 12 months while looking ahead to another year of service.

The new board members were formally inducted by Ian DeBruyne, District Chairman and member of the Warragul Lions Club.

In his annual report, Drouin Lions president Tony Kelly reflected on a busy and rewarding year, thanking his committee and fellow members for their dedication and hard work.

"Our fundraising efforts have enabled us to give more than $40,000 back to our community and assist those in need," Mr Kelly said.

Funds were raised through a variety of activities, including Bunnings barbecues, raffles, Lions Mints sales and the annual Lions Christmas cake program.

Mr Kelly highlighted the club's ongoing partnership with the Drouin Rotary Club through the breakfast program at Drouin Secondary College, which continues to support local students.

Beyond fundraising, Drouin Lions members remained actively involved in hands-on community service projects throughout the year.

Members volunteered at Olivia's Place sorting baby clothing, collected food for the Lions hunger campaign, with donations provided to The Crossing in Drouin and Longwarry Lions food relief, supported the Red Shield Appeal and prepared toiletry packs for people experiencing homelessness.

The club has also expanded its commitment to community wellbeing, with members recently completing training to deliver the Lions eye health program in local schools.

"As I move forward into another year as president, I sincerely thank all members for their hard work, commitment and enthusiasm," Mr Kelly said. "While achieving so much in the community, we have continued to enjoy ourselves and strengthen the friendships that make our club so special."

Throughout the year, Drouin Lions provided financial assistance to numerous community organisations, including Drouin Oak Street Kindergarten, Olivia's Place, St Vincent de Paul, Drouin Cemetery Trust, Longwarry Lions Food Relief, Drouin CFA, SES Warragul, Lifeline Gippsland, Warragul Little Athletics, West Gippsland Hockey Club, Drouin Dragons Soccer Club, local schools and Lions Need for Feed, among many others.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the club's Lion of the year award. This year's honour was shared by Clive Romp and Bill Hedges in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the club.

President Tony Kelly also presented a cheque to Lion Debbie Brown on behalf of Longwarry Lions Food Relief, acknowledging the valuable support the organisation provides to people facing hardship across the region.

As the club embarks on another year of service, members are encouraging community members to become involved. New members, new ideas and a shared commitment to helping others are always welcome as Drouin Lions continues its proud tradition of serving the local community.

Anyone interested in learning more about Drouin Lions Club can follow the Drouin Lions Club Australia Facebook page or contact the club directly.