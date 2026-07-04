Calling Australia home

More than 40 Baw Baw Shire residents now officially call Australia home following a recent citizenship ceremony.

Council hosted the citizenship ceremony during Refugee Week, welcoming 41 new residents from 19 countries.

Mayor Kate Wilson said Australia had a long, proud and generous tradition of resettling migrants and refugees and vulnerable people in humanitarian need.

"For some 80 years, refugees have contributed to every part of Australian life - sport, business, philanthropy, the arts, science, and public life.

"The Australian government recognises and welcomes the positive contribution to our economy and society by successive generations of refugees, who have helped shape modern Australia. Australia's multicultural diversity is a fundamental aspect of our identity, and a source of our national strength and vitality," she said.

Cr Wilson encouraged the residents to become involved in the local community; through sporting clubs, community groups, schools and kindergartens or other local service or social clubs.

The residents taking up Australian citizenship were from: China, India, Iran, Ireland, Malawi, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Spain, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States of America, Vietnam and Zimbabwe.

Member for Monash Mary Aldred was part of the official ceremony and congratulated the new citizens.

"It was an honour to celebrate their commitment to our country and our community at the citizenship ceremony.

"One lady I met has been here for 60 years. It was wonderful to join family, friends and workmates who came along to cheer them on,"she said.