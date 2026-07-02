Ladder positions tighten

In a tightly contested 60 minutes of netball, Buln Buln's win over Ellinbank has seen the Lyrebirds close the gap on the ladder and move into fourth position.

Five goals was the maximum margin between the two teams during the entire match that saw Renee Cook pivotal in the centre position for Buln Buln - a smart change from the last time these two teams matched up and she played in defence.

Ellinbank's Abbey Bowman and Ebony Harper connected strongly throughout the game but couldn't quite make it count in the heat of the final quarter.

Abbey Cook was best on court for Ellinbank after working relentlessly in goal defence all day.

Poowong versus Yarragon shaped up to be a battle of dominant goal shooters and it didn't disappoint. It was neck and neck early with Yarragon taking a one goal lead at the first break.

A couple of crucial turnovers in the second quarter saw Poowong capitalise, taking a two goal lead at the main break.

Poowong held their nerve in the third to keep the margin leading into the last, a quarter which saw the A grade debut of Ruby Simpson for Poowong.

In the last quarter Poowong were able to capitalise on all of the effort from the first three quarters, coming up with a few rebounds and turnovers to extend the lead by the end of the game.

Neerim South produced a consistent performance to come away with a strong win over Lang Lang.

It was an all round team effort with every player contributing. The match produced valuable opportunities for the Cats to continue building confidence and combinations.

Nyora took charge all game, their goalers working well to put on score board pressure against Bunyip.

Bunyip's second quarter let them down as the margin grew and Nyora were able to convert more often than not.

The second half was more evenly matched but Nyora had already set themselves up to take the win.It was another tough day for Catani with two key defenders out for their match against Nilma Darnum.

The first quarter saw both teams even around the court with only two goals the difference at the first change.

But Nilma Darnum's pressure enabled them to consistently increase the margin at each break.

In perfect netball conditions, Trafalgar put on a show with a great display of teamwork against Longwarry.Coming up against a very strong side, the home team was able to keep on par for the large part of the game until the Crows ran away with it in the last quarter.

Best on Mackenzie Minichiello was best on court for Trafalgar with her strong defence against Longwarry shooters Catherine Hadkiss and Emmersyn Honan.