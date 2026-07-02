Eleanor a show ambassador

Local show supporter Eleanor Graafsma has been recognised as a junior show ambassador.

Eleanor was named runners-up junior show ambassador at the state final held at the Victorian Agricultural Shows conference in Wangaratta recently.

She represented Warragul Show and the central and South Gippsland Group.

Eleanor is currently completing year 12 at Marist-Sion College and has a strong passion for agriculture which was shaped through working on a sheep station in outback South Australia where she learnt a range of skills including developing resilience, responsibility and teamwork.

She also has competed in sheep showing and attended agricultural camps across Queensland and Tasmania as well as Horsham and Warragul.

Eleanor has attended the Rotary Defying the Drift program and was invited to return as a mentor supporting younger students. This opportunity developed her passion for mentoring and youth leadership.

She is currently a swim teacher, and has worked in a mobile coffee van at the Warragul Show as well as kitchen hand.

Eleanor recently started a small egg production business as well as finding time to care for her goats.

Eleanor aims to support the next generation of young people in agriculture and to keep contributing to rural communities.

She also is joining the Warragul Show committee and helping in the sheep section for the 2027 show.