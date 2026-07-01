Hawks fall short late

by Nicholas Duck

For the second time this season Drouin has taken it right up to Traralgon before being downed late.

In a battle between two teams who love to run, the Hawks were right in the fight up to three quarter time, where they trailed by just seven points.

After taking the lead early in the last, things took a turn quickly as the Maroons dialled up the heat, slamming home seven straight goals to consign Drouin to a 9.16 (70) to 15.13 (103) defeat.

It was a similar story to their earlier meeting this year, where Drouin were in the game up to their eyeballs until the final term.

Safe to say the Hawks will be left wondering what might have been, having dominated large swathes of the opening term and the beginning of the last without being able to take full toll on the scoreboard.

Indeed, early in the last they kicked six straight behinds before breaking through to get in front.

It left the door open for the Maroons, who are far too good to let an opportunity like that slip.

Before that late run it had otherwise been a solid showing from the young Drouin side, who pressured well and kept up their offensive focus – even if it did leave them caught out on defence a few times.

It wasn't until late that they dropped their shoulders as Traralgon rode a wave of momentum all the way home.

Playing well for Drouin was once again Brodie Atkins, who wore his heart on his sleeve in another great performance through the midfield and on-ball.

Max Williames took a number of nice intercept marks as he provided his usual drive off half back while Seb Amoroso bullocked his way through contest after contest.

Riley Wierzbicki enjoyed some flexibility in his role thanks to the return of fellow ruck Denver Lund from injury, kicking two goals and having a number of shots.

Rylie Baker too could have had a few more goals if not for inaccuracy but remained dangerous inside 50 as Zayne Atkins had plenty of good moments down back.

For the Maroons it was forward Tom Hamilton who proved the difference maker with a crucial six-goal haul.

Hamilton stood up well without goalsneak Jackson McMahon playing, positioning himself well to take advantage of Drouin's turnovers and enjoy a good day at the office.

Liam Willaton continues to flourish in the midfield in the absence of Luis D'Angelo - who played in the reserves during Casey's bye week in a bid to qualify for finals – and veteran Matthew Northe was at his wily best on the wing.

Backman Jye Neilson was strong, as were Connor Ambler and Tate Marsh.

The day's early goings had Drouin off to an early flyer, goaling within a minute courtesy of a leading mark from Wierzbicki.

The Hawks wasted a few more chances to press their case until Traralgon responded through Hamilton and Northe.

A free kick close to home let Baker ensure Drouin headed into quarter time ahead on the scoreboard.

Baker doubled up early in the second thanks to another free and Atkins drew some high contact inside 50 to help lift the Hawks to a 14-point advantage.

Willaton was there to help Traralgon stabilise, however, as they kicked four of the next five goals to earn a seven-point lead at the half.

In a play mirroring the first quarter, Hawks kicked off the second half by finding Wierzbicki on the lead again to keep the Maroons within striking distance.

Two more to Willaton kept Traralgon ahead but heading into three quarter time the opportunity was still there for the Hawks if they could take it.

Full of dash and dare in the fourth quarter, Drouin created chance after chance without making any of them count.

It wasn't until Noah Lafrantz burst through the paint of 50, receiving a handball and kicking truly, that the Hawks finally took the lead they deserved.

As great teams do though, the Maroons responded.

Their intensity and pressure skyrocketed around the ball as a scrambling goal from Michael Jacobsen kicked off a string of Maroons majors that put them in the box seat the longer the game wore on.

Jack Walsh clunked one on the siren to make things more respectable but it was a chance gone begging for the visitors.

Speaking post-game, Drouin coach Jordan Kingi said his side could have put the game to bed earlier.

"We had so much of the play in the first quarter and we thought we planned relatively well from their game style," he said.

"They got momentum and we couldn't stop it. Full credit to them, their system is a really good system.

"Unfortunately we've been on the wrong end of momentum at the end of the last quarter in both games."

Drouin return home to play Wonthaggi after this week's bye.