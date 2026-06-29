Cheryl takes 500th all in her stride

Cheryl Taafe has become the first person from the Warragul Parkrun cohort to reach the 500 milestone.

by Nick Rowe

Cheryl Taafe has become the first person from the Warragul Parkrun cohort to reach the 500 milestone.

Cheryl completed her 500th Parkrun at Warragul on Saturday, marking a significant achievement in a journey that began in 2015, when she participated in Warragul Parkrun's second event.

Cheryl first became involved largely through the encouragement of her daughter, Melissa Hoskings-Taafe, and has barely looked back since.

While Cheryl said she initially started by walking the five-kilometre event, she eventually moved up to what she described as "a shuffle".

"My friends have told me I have become addicted to it," Cheryl said.

Her commitment to Parkrun has extended beyond simply taking part each week. Cheryl donated milestone high-vis bibs to the Warragul event so participants reaching significant milestones — such as 50, 100, 200 and beyond — could be recognised on the day.

She said Parkrun had become an important part of her weekly routine and a source of friendship, encouragement and community.

Cheryl, who is approaching her 70s, now walks each week with friends including Kerry, Natalie and Paul.

"It's a great start to the weekend. It gets you out of bed," Cheryl said.

"There's lots of support from the whole group and it's a real feeling of community. You just get the bug."

Cheryl also walks in Drouin on Sundays and completes a bootcamp with friends. She has also participated in a number of other Parkruns across the state.

She encouraged anyone, young or old, to consider taking part in the free five-kilometre walk or run.

"You are never last, as there is always a tail marker at the back of the field," Cheryl said.

Warragul Parkrun is held at Brooker Park each Saturday from 8am and forms part of the broader Parkrun movement.

Parkrun is a free community event where people can walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate.

The event is held over five kilometres each Saturday morning. It is a welcoming event open to people of all ages. There is no time limit and no one finishes last.

Parkrun began in 2004 at Bushy Park in London, when 13 runners and five volunteers participated in the inaugural event, then known as the Bushy Park Time Trial. It has since grown into a global community movement built around free, weekly five-kilometre events.