Celebrating a journey in paint

The latest exhibition at the Red Tree Gallery in Jindivick showcases a range of bright and colourful works created by two local artists.

Titled "Our Long Journey in Paint", the exhibition features paintings and mosaics created by Barb Gogerly and Dot Thorne.

The Red Tree Gallery walls have been adorned with Dot's vivid, colourful works and Barb's paintings that capture a moment in time. Also on display are a selection of mosaic works created at the Baw Baw Arts Alliance mosaic group.

Having exhibited together previously, when an opening at the Red Tree Gallery came up, Barb and Dot took on the challenge of creating an exhibition.

"Laurie had a blank spot and Dot said we should do an exhibition - and here we are," Barb said.

"It's (been) two years since we did (our) last one, at Station Gallery in Yarragon," Dot added. "We thought, well, we'll do another one for fun, which gave us the impetus to get on and do some new things!"

Barb paints in a realist impressionism style, her paintings capture people and moments in time. She said she enjoyed the storytelling element of this style of work.

Dot's works feature strong, bright colours. For this exhibition she challenged herself by creating some smaller pieces, but typically enjoys creating "the bigger splashy things".

Both having painted for many years, Barb and Dot said they enjoy doing it as something "just for them".

"(I enjoy) the use of colour, the creation," Barb said.

"You switch off. It's something just for you, in your own space and you just doing what you want to do," Dot said.

Dot and Barb were excited to have their work displayed locally and thanked their friends for helping with the exhibition set up.

"It's nice to be somewhere local, where you know lots of people," Dot said. "We've had help from our friends. Somebody made all the labels. Somebody did the invitation for us."

"And somebody else did the flyer!" Barb added.

Barb and Dot said they hope people visiting the exhibition will feel a sense of happiness and joy, and hopefully see something that sparks a memory from their past.

"Our Long Journey in Paint" will remain on display at the Red Tree Gallery in Jindivick until June 24. The gallery is open from 9am to 4pm every day.