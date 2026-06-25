Magpies vote for move

It's official: Dalyston wants out.

The Dalyston Football Netball Club last week voted to begin applying for a move from West Gippsland to the Ellinbank and District Football Netball League.

A special meeting held last Tuesday night saw the club's members approve the idea, which will now see the Magpies begin lodging the relevant paperwork before the June 30 deadline.

From there the negotiations will begin between Dalyston and the leagues to see whether a move can go ahead.

For the Magpies to make their move they would require the approval of the existing EDFNL clubs, with two thirds of the existing members and board of management required to say yes.

A wrinkle in the process is the EDFNL's constitution, which dictates that the league cannot have more than 12 clubs.

It means that for the move to even be considered, the league would have to hold a separate vote to amend their constitution and expand that number.

Ten years ago the league was home to 15 clubs - a number that many found unsustainable - until the introduction of the modern West Gippsland competition which saw six clubs shift over.

Even without the constitution issue, recent history would suggest Dalyston will be up against it if they want to move to the EDFNL.

It recently took Bunyip two attempts to be approved, despite having already been a member previously and having a senior football side that failed to win a game for two years.

Given Dalyston's distance from the other clubs - the South Gippsland town is over an hour's drive from Warragul - the odds would suggest it will be a tough sell.

Other West Gippsland clubs to have explored a move to the EDFNL in recent years include Kilcunda Bass and Korumburra Bena with neither proving successful.