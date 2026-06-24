Posters and coasters creating conversations

When a coaster or poster can prompt someone to seek help for their mental health, you know a community campaign is doing something right.

Since launching the "Posters and Coasters" campaign in October last year, Mindfull Aus chief executive officer Matt Runnalls said the response from the Baw Baw community had been nothing short of remarkable.

In just the first 30 days, 368 local people scanned the QR code through to Mindfull Aus' online resources hub - a figure that now accounts for 55.5 per cent of all website views in that period.

Mr Runnalls said that meant more than half of everyone who visited the website in that period, got there because they saw a coaster or poster and chose to act on it.

"Of those 368 visitors, 198 went on to download a resource or watch a video - meaning they didn't just browse, they engaged. They took something with them.

"Beyond the website, 28 people made direct enquiries seeking help after encountering our logo and brand through the campaign. Twenty-eight people who may not have reached out otherwise," he said.

Mr Runnalls said at the heart of the campaign were the 10 courageous local men who put their faces and stories to the posters and coasters - living proof that strength and vulnerability can co-exist.

"Their willingness to be seen has given others permission to do the same," he said.

The men featured include Member for Narracan Wayne Farnham, Baw Baw Shire councillor Ben Lucas, footy identities Jay Wells and Troy Hemming, Bettermental's Jason Rantall, Mindfull Aus' Dave Wakfield, local prostate cancer survivor Linton Blackwell and business identities Anthony Alderuccio, Jamie Purcell and Nicolas Moss.

Captured by Warragul photographer Lauren Murphy, each man features on three different coasters with personal quotes to connect and start conversations. There is also a QR code to link with important health resources and helplines.

The initiative was supported by Baw Baw Big Blokes Barbecue, alongside a growing number of venues and organisations who stepped up to lead the way in normalising open, proactive conversations about mental health.The posters and coasters are located in licensed venues and businesses including Club Hotel Warragul, Drouin Golf Course, Warragul Country Club, the Bank Warragul, The Warragul Downtowner, the Criterion Trafalgar, Yarragon Hotel, the Robin Hood Inn, the Commercial Warragul, Progressive Physio, TAFE Gippsland, and many more.

"Together, they are turning awareness into action — one conversation, one coaster at a time," Mr Runnalls said.