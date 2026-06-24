Tigers push past Panthers

Lang Lang held off a fast finishing Yarragon to further consolidate its position in the Ellinbank District football top five.

The Panthers added the final four goals of the contest to finish in a rush, but the Tigers had done enough to hold on and win 9-15 (69) to 6-9 (45).

The Tigers put through the only two goals of the first term and the tight nature of the contest continued with two goals apiece in the second quarter.

The Tigers got their break in the third term with four goals to increase the margin to a handy 38-points at the final change.

Scoring the first goal of the final term would make it a bridge too far for the Panthers, who finished the contest strongly.

Consecutive goals to James McKellar made it four for the afternoon, with former Western Bulldog Toby McLean finishing it off.

Brad Harding, Jackson Ventura, Brendon Head, Kalin Parker, Tyler Falzon and Diesel Bonaddio helped the Tigers hold on.

The Panthers were best served by McKellar, Harry Dean, Dean Kelly, Nick Burr, Gaige White and Rhys Salter.

LONGWARRY may have been missing Jason Wells again, but the Crows added another handy addition in Nic Visser.

It helped the Crows increase its advantage at the top of the table with a thumping win over Poowong, 22-20 (152) to 2-3 (15).

After Lachlan Wilson closed the margin to two-points early, the Crows put through the next seven goals to open a handy buffer.

Consecutive goals to Riley Rundell pushed the margin out to 59-points at the long break.

Twelve goals to nil in the second half continued their percentage booster.

Rundell and Fintan Fox finished with nine goals between them, while Cooper Brown, Visser, Jedd Serong and Dylan Holland were also prominent.

The Magpies were best served by Micah Williames, David O'Neill, Calvin Langford, Thomas Kervin, Mitch Molloy and Wilson.

TRAFALGAR continued its strong form with a comfortable victory over Nyora, 17-7 (109) to 7-7 (49).

The Saints were competitive early, trailing by just 17-points at the long break.

Nyora would double its output in the third term with three goals, but Trafalgar put through six of their own to open a handy buffer at the final change.

The Bloods then further kicked away, booting five goals to one in the final term.

Blake Slater proved a strong target with four goals, while winger Nic Caddy chipped in with three majors.

Dylan Gauci, Kyle Beveridge, Dylan Farrell and Drew O'Brien also were prominent.

Nyora's better players were Jordan Anderson, Travis Stewart, Michael Dovaston, Callum McNiff, Rory Pattison and Tylor Dalgleish.