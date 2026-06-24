Students take oncross country

Spirits and nerves were high during St Paul's Anglican Grammar School's years three to six cross country competition as students gave their best efforts on the challenging course.

Spirits and nerves were high during St Paul's Anglican Grammar School's years three to six cross country competition as students gave their best efforts on the challenging course.

The cross country course contains a series of hills and is certainly no easy feat to run. However, encouraged by chants and high-fives coming from teachers and fellow students, participants pushed themselves to complete the race in spectacular fashion.

While running their races there were moments of camaraderie as students banded together and smiled at one another. Finding confidence in numbers, they ran happily towards the finish line.

Each year, the cross country race highlights the resilience and determination of students, as well as respectful conduct..