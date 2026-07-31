Learning to learn at St Paul's

A new initiative focused on helping students make the most of study and revision is underway at St Paul's Anglican Grammar School, with the inaugural Independent Learning Communities (ILC) program now in progress.

The years 10 to 12 initiative is designed to build the skills, habits and mindsets that support students to become confident, self-directed learners.

Through structured coaching, supportive relationships and intentional learning environments, students are guided through the five stages of the 'learnership cycle' to better understand how they learn, allowing them to take greater ownership of their learning and approach their senior years with independence and purpose.

Led by the ILC co-ordinators Kat Crow and Kate Boyer, and supported by a team of academic coaches, the ILC sessions are tailored to each year level, with the St Paul's values guiding the approach.

Year 10 students build foundational study skills, organisation strategies and independent learning habits, with a focus on 'respect' for the learning process, their time and themselves as developing learners.

Year 11 students further develop these skills through mentoring conversations and targeted support, focusing on 'integrity' in their learning choices and accountability.

Year 12 students refine their independence through focused study environments and guided reflection, with an emphasis on 'wisdom' in decision-making and preparation for final assessments.

The program is grounded in the value of 'compassion', with a design that supports every learner through a continuous and personalised approach.

Across all year levels, academic coaches work closely with small groups of students, providing support to help them develop resilience, agency and positive learning habits.

The knowledge and resources within the ILC courses continue to be developed alongside students, ensuring the program remains responsive to their needs and supports their future success.