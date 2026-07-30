Finals on the horizon for Dusties

Warragul Industrials will be heading into finals undefeated after taking down fourth-placed Frankston by 40 points at home on Sunday.

The Dusties kept the Dolphins goalless until the last quarter as they completed a perfect home and away season, winning 7.4 (46) to 1.2 (8).

Knowing a perfect season was on the cards the Dusties were keen for another win and, with the qualifying final only six days away, it was also important to try to get through the game without any injuries.

The Dusties began the game full of run although, to Frankston's credit, they were able to match it and were applying a lot of pressure around the ball.

The Dusties hit the scoreboard first with a strong contested mark from full forward Remy Ferguson, carrying that momentum throughout most of the quarter even with Frankston rebounding well from their defensive 50.

Dusties ruck Jess Szalek kicked the second for the termfor the Dusties to put the side up by two goals at quarter time.

With the structural changes at quarter time the Dusties began to translate their momentum onto the scoreboard.

Brooke Hunter was dominating across half back and the foot skills of players like Elise Molesworth and Lilly Leighton were starting to hurt of the opposition.

The constant movement of the Dusties forwards helped to tire their opponents and the home side kicked clear in the second half. With a big lead at three quarter time Warragul Industrials had the opportunity to rest some players to make sure everyone got through the game without injury.

In 16 games this season the Dusties seniors have had only 132 points scored against them in what is a phenomenal achievement, showing that their backline is the envy of the rest of the competition.

The Dusties also won by 40 or more points in all but three games for the season.

The 2026 season has been incredibly successful with both women's teams finishing in the top two on the ladder. This is the first time this has been achieved and is something that every player in the club has contributed to.

Next week will see the Dusties take on MPFNL powerhouse Mornington in the qualifying final. The game will be at Kinetic Stadium in Frankston at 2pm with the Dusties reserves also playing Mornington at 12pm.