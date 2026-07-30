Win marks special day for Ellinbank

An 18-goal win to Ellinbank on Saturday capped off a busy day for the club who marked Fragile X round, TAC road safety round and celebrated the 500 milestone game of club stalwart Emma Robertson.

An even, low scoring first quarter against Catani saw both teams struggle to capitalise on turnovers.

Ellinbank started to connect better between defence and attack in the second, pulling away on the scoreboard, with Tay Wallace and Lily Sheehan being a big part of the early dominance.

Catani won the third quarter with their goaling combination forcing changes from Ellinbank.

Ellinbank steadied in the last, pulling away for a 50 to 32 win.

Buln Buln started strong and controlled the first quarter in their match against Poowong, going into the first break six goals up.

From then on, the game remained evenly contested. Poowong worked hard to stay in the contest and applied plenty of pressure around court, reducing the margin on several occasions.

But Buln maintained a comfortable score buffer at all breaks and built on its lead in the final quarter to take the match by seven goals.

Neerim South recorded a strong win at home over Yarragon, further cementing their place at the top of the ladder.

Neerim South's attacking end was clinical whilst at the other end of the court there were some fantastic contests in the goal ring.

The Cats' efficiency proved the difference in their solid 34 goal win.

Longwarry had a strong start in its game against Nilma Darnum with high defensive pressure.

The pressure and experience of Longwarry's defence made it difficult for Nilma Darnum's young attacking players to combat while missing their goal shooter.

Longwarry converted on many turnovers throughout the match leading to a commanding 52 goal win.

In an excellent display of netball, Trafalgar dominated in its first half match up with Bunyip - leading by five goals at the first break and holding on to retain a one goal break at the major break.

Trafalgar continued to work hard until the final whistle but was unable to hold onto its lead, with Bunyip capitalising on many turnovers to increase the margin to 15 goals at the finals siren.

In the final match of the round, Lang Lang played out a strong win over Nyora at home.

The first three quarters were extremely tight with less than two goals separating the teams at the end of each term.

Scores were level at 29-all when Nyora shot the first goal of the fourth quarter before momentum swung to the Tigers. Five consecutive goals to Lang Lang gave them the swing needed to take control of the game.

Nyora managed to stay within four goals but a blitz by Lang Lang goal attack Steph Geyer added another eight goals to their scoreboard to secure a nine goal win.