Weapons targeted in police operation

A special police operation on Friday night targeting patrons at Snowfest in Warragul's central business district proved effective.

Police praised organisers for the well-ran event and were pleased with the behaviour of community members.

Operation Hilary saw 25 police active throughout the central business district and transport hubs, with on-foot patrols and vehicle units.

Acting senior sergeant David Harrison said community members co-operated with police who conducted about 100 random weapon searches with wands on people and bags.

He said under the Control of Weapons Act, police were permitted to undertake weapon searches in the designated area.

He said it was pleasing there were no offences and community members commented they felt safe with the extra police presence.

One penalty notice was issued for a man riding an e-scooter on a footpath and for breaching bail.

Acting sen sgt Harrison said two missing children were reported during the event but were found safely.

Police involved in the operation also included public service officers who focused on transport hubs.