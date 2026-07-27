Emma's magnificent milestone



by Yvette Brand

Individual accolades and premiership glory are highlights of Emma Robertson's decorated netball career. But on Saturday, her 500th game for Ellinbank was a moment that celebrated a lifetime commitment to the club and sport she loves.

The third Ellinbank player to reach the club milestone, Emma says she is honoured to join long time teammates and friends Jo Gaul and Stef Backman on the honour board.

The privilege of playing with teammates over many years and longtime friends has been a large part of the inspiration for Emma to play her milestone game with Stef and school friend Lauren Johnson.

"It was never a goal, but to make 500 games with two players I've played with, admire and are good friends is really special."

Emma's milestone comes after a late introduction to the sport. While many keen netballers began their junior careers at young ages, Emma was 12-years-old when she began because her focus was on dancing.

"I did dancing but I wanted to do something a bit more competitive. I gave basketball a try but I wasn't very good and injured myself.

"Family friends - Christine and Mark Johnson - were playing netball and they didn't have enough in their team so I went along.

Emma's first game was in the Ellinbank F grade team (13 and under). "I'd never played and I didn't know much about the game."

With height an advantage, she was naturally put in the goal ring as a shooter, but Emma says "it didn't last long - I lasted a couple of games and it was pretty clear I couldn't shoot."

A position swap with Mark to the other end of the court saw Emma land in the goal keeper position, and aside from a couple of seasons in goal defence, she held the same position for the next 28 years.

Once she started, she never looked back, admitting she fell in love with the sport. Emma missed one season in her teens because of a part time job that clashed with netball and a second season when she was pregnant with her first-born son Josh.

But even on the sidelines, Emma remained involved, taking on team manager and netball co-ordinator for the club.

While decorated with many individual accolades, including club life membership, it is the seven premierships that mean the most to Emma - particularly the 2025 B grade premiership that she planned on being her last.

"Last year I thought this is it. I took a deep breath to go out for the last quarter in the grand final knowing it was my last.

"What I really wanted was a family photo with a premiership cup and I got that.

"But then I thought maybe one more season because the milestone is so close."

Emma's premiership medals include one each in 17 and under and C grade and five B grade titles.

An A grade premiership managed to elude her collection of medals. Being undefeated in 2021, it looked to be the year. But a COVID lockdown late in the season saw finals cancelled for the year. "That was the one that got away," Emma says. "We were declared minor premiers but it's not the same as winning."

From a 12-year-old dancer to a multiple premiership player, Emma looks back on a netball journey that she says was built around "an amazing club and amazing people."

She met her husband Mat while he was playing at the club and has made many friends through the sport.

"While I have kept playing for fitness and health, it also has been the break I needed with three little kids. It was my outlet for exercise and socially.

"Now I love seeing my kids at the club, growing up in that relaxed country football/netball vibe and hanging out with their mates."

Five hundred games with one club begs the elusive question - were you ever tempted to play at another club?

Trafalgar tried to attract Emma when Mat was coaching the club's senior football team. The move was tempting, firstly to be at the same club as Mat, and secondly Trafalgar was at the time in the Mid Gippsland league so she wouldn't have to face a match against Ellinbank. But in the end, she couldn't do it.

"It's more meaningful to achieve this with one club. The Ellinbank club has given so much to me."

And, Emma also joins her father Robert Ballingall's 500 game achievement - including 378 for Warragul and 150 for Ellinbank.

Win, lose or draw, this will be Emma's farewell season - although those close to her know she has said it before.

Emma says it's now time to be on the sidelines cheering on her biggest supporters. "I won't be stepping away completely...(but) I really want to be there for my kids - Josh, Charlotte and Jack - and their sport."