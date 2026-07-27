Report highlights care challenges

Gippsland Primary Health Network (PHN) has released its June 2026 update, providing a snapshot of the region's health system strengths and challenges, and opportunities to improve health and wellbeing care.

Drawing on feedback from community members, health professionals and advisory groups, the Tell Gippsland PHN update highlighted high demand for mental health and alcohol and other drug services, workforce shortages, and ongoing barriers to accessing affordable primary care.

The report also identified positive developments across the region including increased use of online health services, strong demand for mobile women's health clinics, and the launch of the Health on Wheels outreach service supporting people experiencing homelessness.

"Our latest Tell Gippsland PHN update reflects what our communities are telling us - that access to affordable, timely care is a challenge for many. We remain committed to working with our partners to support a more person-centred, connected and accessible system that makes it easier for people to get the support they need," Gippsland PHN chief executive officer Amanda Proposch said.

"The update also highlights a number of positive developments across Gippsland, including innovative service models and strong collaboration across the health system, demonstrating the commitment of local providers to improving access and outcomes for our communities."

The report also found:

There are opportunities to improve mental health and alcohol and other drug services - particularly pathways for people with dual diagnosis;

Growing demand exists for mental health support for children and young people, alongside workforce shortages;

People are experiencing challenges accessing affordable GP services in some rural and remote areas, with allied health and podiatry workforce shortages also impacting service availability; and,

There are increasing social and economic pressures affecting health care access in the region including homelessness, transport barriers and rising living costs and health system challenges include gap fees limiting access to specialist services, the need for improved coordination between providers, and pressure on local hospitals.

Ms Proposch said Gippsland PHN was continuing to respond to the challenges through targeted initiatives and partnerships and makes several recommendations in the update to improve health outcomes in the region including:

Strengthening service models and access by co-locating mental health and alcohol and other drug services with emergency departments; expanding primary care capacity for people with complex, intersecting needs; and supporting increased awareness of bulk billing GP options;

Investing in workforce capability and sustainability through supporting a salaried nurse practitioner model; upskilling GPs, nurses and allied health providers - especially in child and youth mental health; and implementing workforce attraction and retention strategies;

Improving access and inclusion for priority communities through outreach, walk-in clinics, and low or no-cost services; and,

Embedding lived experience perspectives into new models of care through co-design and incorporating personal stories into health messaging and enhancing emergency preparedness including support for community hubs.