Students head to Parliament

Three Trafalgar High School students recently got a taste of politics when they participated in the Victorian Students' Parliamentary Program.

Three Trafalgar High School students recently got a taste of politics when they participated in the Victorian Students' Parliamentary Program.

Baxter Hankinson (year 11), Riley Taylor-Bowman (year nine) and Nathan Markovich (year nine) rose to speak before an assembly of students from all over Victoria, worked in committee to craft legislation, and voted to pass a law regarding facial recognition technology and privacy.

"As a school we congratulate these students for taking on this opportunity to learn how Parliament works and for getting up very early to make it there on time," said principal Brett Pedlow.

Mr Pedlow also noted that Member for Narracan Wayne Farnham had offered to host the students on a sitting day.