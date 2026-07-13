Luck leads the way

St Paul's Anglican Grammar School's head of careers Sarah Luck was recently recognised for her outstanding efforts when she was received the Australian Centre for Career Education's David Osborne regional award for excellence in career practice.

The award recognised her dedicated service within regional careers networks.

Sarah joined the St Paul's community in 2022, bringing more than a decade of experience as a qualified career practitioner in secondary education, as well as a background in youth mentoring and employment programs.

With a Bachelor of Behavioural Studies from Swinburne University, she has continued to build strong partnerships between schools, tertiary providers and industry while supporting careers practitioners across the region.

Sarah, who stepped down as president of the regional careers network at the end of 2025, served in the role for eight years, helping to strengthen collaboration among careers practitioners through leadership and innovation. She co-ordinated professional development opportunities, fostering a connected and supportive professional community.

"Many career practitioners work alone or in very small teams, so I wanted our network to be a place where we could come together to problem solve, share ideas and concerns, and build connections, so everyone felt supported and valued," Sarah explained.

Her work focused on ensuring regional students have access to the same opportunities as their metropolitan peers, despite the challenges of distance.

At St Paul's, Sarah leads an extensive year 10 careers program designed to help students explore future options and make informed decisions about their next steps.

The program includes Morrisby assessments, which measure career-related abilities, followed by individual interviews, alongside career-focused workshops, guest speakers, VCE planning support and subject selection interviews.

"I like to think that the careers program we have developed at year 10 helps to prepare our students for the future," she said.

Students in years 10 to 12 also are encouraged to participate in work experience opportunities, helping them gain valuable insight into potential careers and build confidence in their choices.

"I have seen a significant increase in the uptake of work experience for students, which has really assisted them in finding the pathway that works best for them because they have experienced it first-hand," she said.

Beyond supporting students, Sarah has worked closely with teachers across campuses, facilitating workshops on resume writing and interview preparation, while also sharing professional development opportunities and resources with colleagues.

Her commitment to community engagement has also has seen her develop a network of parents, alumni, tertiary providers and industry representatives who regularly connect with students through information sessions.

"I support all student pathways, not just university," she said. "I want students to know that choosing TAFE is equally worth celebrating if it is the pathway that suits them best."

Her award highlighted the impact of strong careers education in helping regional students make informed post-school choices.