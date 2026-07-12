Students step back in time

Students from St Paul's Anglican Grammar School's Drouin campus connected with volunteers and explored their local history when they stepped back in time during a recent visit to Old Gippstown Heritage Park.

Students from St Paul's Anglican Grammar School's Drouin campus connected with volunteers and explored their local history when they stepped back in time during a recent visit to Old Gippstown Heritage Park.

Students were curiously engaged in learning at Sunny Creek School, where they experienced what school would have been like in 1889.

Explorations around the heritage village included visits to The General Store, Coach House, Solicitor's Office and Blacksmith's Workshop.

As well as learning about the buildings, students learned about the many important people who lived and worked in the past and how they served their community.

More than just a lesson in history, the day offered a meaningful experience beyond the classroom, connecting students with the past while supporting their wellbeing through hands-on learning and community connection.