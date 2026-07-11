Carwash pay machine damaged

Police are appealing for witnesses or CCTV footage after a Drouin business sustained about $5000 worth of criminal damage early yesterday morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses or CCTV footage after a Drouin business sustained about $5000 worth of criminal damage early yesterday morning.

Three front windows of the Princes Way shop were allegedly smashed at about 4:30am. Police said access was not gained to the shop and nothing appeared to have been stolen.

Police said they had received calls regarding a suspicious person wearing a black hoodie in the area about an hour before the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, with evidence or CCTV footage is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

An automatic pay machine at a Warragul carwash was damaged in an attempt to access cash inside, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police said the incident at the Peace Ave, Warragul business occurred about 4am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au