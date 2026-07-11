New laws leave farmers stumped

The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) says new federal environment laws have made it much harder for farmers to manage their own land, with many now facing confusing rules, costly assessments and the risk of severe penalties for everyday farming activities.

Changes to the Federal Government's Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act came into effect in December 2025 and the newly formed National Environmental Protection Agency began enforcement on 1 July 2026.

The new rules are unworkable for agriculture and place an unfair burden on farmers.

Under the changes, farmers may now need federal approval before clearing vegetation that has not been cleared in the past 15 years, even if they planted the vegetation themselves.

VFF President Ryan Milgate said the changes had fundamentally shifted the way farmers are being told to manage their properties.

"These laws have changed the question farmers ask every day. Instead of asking, 'can I manage this part of my farm?', we're now asking, 'do I need the Federal Government's permission to keep farming?'. That's a major change and most Victorian farmers don't even know it has happened," Mr Milgate said.

The VFF says farmers are now expected to identify nationally protected plants and animals, decide whether routine farm work could have a 'significant impact', and interpret complex environmental laws themselves.

The Federal Government is in the process of developing a draft guide to explain the new rules, but the document is more than 50 pages long.

"If it takes more than 50 pages to explain the law, it's a pretty good sign it's too complicated."

"Farmers shouldn't have to become environmental lawyers and ecologists just to decide whether they can clear regrowth, remove weeds or carry out normal farm maintenance," Mr Milgate said.

The VFF is also concerned that the rules rely on mapping and data that may not accurately reflect what is actually on the ground, while penalties for getting it wrong can include fines of up to $16.5 million or seven years' imprisonment.

Mr Milgate said the laws treated farming like a one-off development project, when agriculture involves constant, seasonal decision-making.

"Farming isn't mining or construction. Farmers make decisions every day based on the weather, seasons and changing conditions. These laws don't recognise that reality," Mr Milgate said.

The VFF says Victoria is particularly exposed because many farms contain nationally protected species or habitat, yet there has been little effort by the Federal Government to inform landholders that the rules have changed and how they will manage it.

"Farmers want to do the right thing for the environment. We care deeply about the land we look after, but the rules need to be clear, practical and workable. Right now, they're none of those things and the way it is now, no one stands to benefit," Mr Milgate said.

The VFF is calling on the Federal Government to fix the legislation, so farmers can continue managing their land with confidence while delivering positive environmental outcomes.