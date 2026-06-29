GippsDairy turns 30: built by farmers, backed by community

One of Gippsland's longest-serving agricultural organisations is marking a significant milestone in 2026 and spending the year celebrating the farmers, families and communities who made it possible.

GippsDairy was incorporated in April 1996 with a clear purpose: to give Gippsland's dairy farmers an organisation that understood the region, knew its people and was genuinely invested in their success. Thirty years later, it is still doing exactly that.

GippsDairy regional manager Karen McLennan said the anniversary was a chance to recognise the people behind three decades of regional dairy.

"This isn't really about the organisation - it's about the farmers and communities who've shaped Gippsland dairy over 30 years," Ms McLennan said. "We've been proud to stand alongside them through good seasons and hard ones, and this year is our chance to make sure their stories get told."

Gippsland dairy farmer and GippsDairy board chair Sarah O'Brien said GippsDairy understood the needs of dairy farmers in the region and delivered practical support, knowledge and connections that helped farm businesses thrive.

Dairy Australia chair Paul Roderick congratulated GippsDairy on 30 years of service to Gippsland's dairy farmers.

"Regional development programs such as GippsDairy sit at the heart of each dairy region, adapting industry services and programs to the farmers and communities they serve and meeting farmers where they're at," Mr Roderick said.

"Over the past 30 years GippsDairy has not only delivered for Gippsland's farmers, they've also piloted programs that have gone on to be adapted for use in other dairy regions, highlighting the important role they play in Australian dairy."

Over three decades, GippsDairy has delivered programs that have shaped the way Gippsland farmers manage their businesses, develop their people and connect with each other. Its Focus Farms project, developed in Gippsland and subsequently adopted by dairy regions across Australia, is one example of local innovation that became national best practice.

Throughout 2026, GippsDairy will mark the anniversary through storytelling, community events and milestone celebrations, including the GippsDairy Muster that was held in April, the annual general meeting in October and the Women in Dairy ladies lunch in November.

"Gippsland dairy has a proud history and a strong future," Ms McLennan said. "Our job is to keep showing up for the people who make this industry what it is."