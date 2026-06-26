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Stolen car recovered

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
Published
Stolen car recovered

Police are urging community members to remain vigilant about locking their homes and vehicles after a car was stolen from a house at Sanctuary Lifestyle Drouin, early on Sunday morning.
Police allege two offenders entered the house through an unlocked garage at about 5am on Sunday and stole keys to a black Haval sedan. The offenders allegedly entered the car and drove a short distance before abandoning it, leaving it idling in the street.
The car was recovered and investigations remain ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, with CCTV/dashcam vision or further information is urged to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

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