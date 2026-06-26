Stolen car recovered

Police are urging community members to remain vigilant about locking their homes and vehicles after a car was stolen from a house at Sanctuary Lifestyle Drouin, early on Sunday morning.

Police allege two offenders entered the house through an unlocked garage at about 5am on Sunday and stole keys to a black Haval sedan. The offenders allegedly entered the car and drove a short distance before abandoning it, leaving it idling in the street.

The car was recovered and investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, with CCTV/dashcam vision or further information is urged to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au